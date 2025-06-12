Listen Live

Provincial Government supports projects for Winter Trails and Cultural Programming

Jun 12, 2025 | Local News

The provincial government has announced $25,721 in community investments in Antigonish County to support winter trail systems and improvements to cultural programming.

The investments include the Antigonish Sno-Dogs Snowmobile Association in Arisaig for a new snow groomer, ensuring safer and more accessible winter trails, and the Festival Antigonish Society to install handrails and audio equipment.  The two organizations are receiving $12,860 each.

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson stated the province is investing in the spaces and experiences that bring people together and make the region a better place for everyone.

This funding is part of a province-wide commitment from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage (CCTH) to foster recreation, accessibility, and vibrant cultural life across Nova Scotia.


