Provincial Government supports projects for Winter Trails and Cultural Programming

The provincial government has announced $25,721 in community investments in Antigonish County to support winter trail systems and improvements to cultural programming.

The investments include the Antigonish Sno-Dogs Snowmobile Association in Arisaig for a new snow groomer, ensuring safer and more accessible winter trails, and the Festival Antigonish Society to install handrails and audio equipment. The two organizations are receiving $12,860 each.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson stated the province is investing in the spaces and experiences that bring people together and make the region a better place for everyone.

This funding is part of a province-wide commitment from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage (CCTH) to foster recreation, accessibility, and vibrant cultural life across Nova Scotia.