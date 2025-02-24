Provincial Government to Repeal Two Acts and Amend Two Others Related to Health

The provincial government is repealing two acts and amending two more related to healthcare that officials say will remove outdated and redundant provisions that currently are or will be parts of other pieces of legislation.

Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says repealing the Anatomy Act and amending the Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act will modernize the province’s approach to the donation of bodies for medical education. The first Anatomy Act was adopted in the late 1800’s, based on historical concerns about the illegal procurement of cadavers for medical training.

Thompson says amendments to the Health Services Insurance Act clarifies language that allows particularly dentists to charge to the maximum amount under a federal or private insurance program which is more than the provincial tariff rate.

Thompson says it is also repealing the Emergency Department Accountability Act.

Thompson says that data can now be found in real time through the Nova Scotia Health web site and Action for Health dashboard.