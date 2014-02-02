Provincial Health Minister comments on new health funding for diabetes treatment

Last week, the provincial government announced funding for sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies and an expansion to the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program.

A release from the province states a new income-based program and existing pharmacare programs will fund sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies. They will be open to Nova Scotians with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who meet specific criteria, including the need for multiple daily injections of insulin or insulin pumps to manage their diabetes.

As for the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program, the province is removing the age cap. The program, which helps with the costs of insulin pumps and supplies, was previously available to Nova Scotians under the age of 26.

Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the government is excited about the announcement, and thanked those who advocated for the changes.

This investment will help about 4,000 patients cover those supplies and about 450 more Nova Scotians will be eligible for the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program.