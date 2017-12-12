Provincial Health Minister says Eliminating the Black Market is a Key Consideration in the Legalization of Recreational Marijuana

Delorey says that when looking at the legalization date in 2018, one must think about how to eliminate the black market of cannabis sales. The Province’s Health minister thinks that the legalization of recreational pot is complex, and requires many different levels of thinking. MLA for Antigonish, RandyDelorey says that when looking at the legalization date in 2018, one must think about how to eliminate the black market of cannabis sales.

Delorey says that people who choose to use recreational marijuana will now be able to buy product in safe settings, which will reduce their chances of being exposed to other illicit drugs. Delorey adds this is extremely important for keeping harmful drugs out of the hands of underage users:

Delorey believe the province’s Liquor Corporation will provide a safe means to buy regulated cannabis. Delorey says that taking cannabis out of the black market could also reduce organized crime.