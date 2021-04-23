Provincial Health Officials Identify 44 new cases of COVID-19

There are 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials says 33 cases are in Central Zone, include five identified at five schools; Dartmouth South Academy, Ross Road School in Westphal, Holland Road Elementary in Fletchers Lake, and St. Catherine’s Elementary and St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary in Halifax There are five cases in Eastern Zone, four in Western Zone and two in Northern Zone.

One of the cases in Central Zone is a staff member at The Ivy Meadows, a long-term care facility in Beaver Bank. As a precaution, residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and the facility is closed to visitors and designated caregivers.

There are 150 active cases of the virus, four people are in hospital. Health officials say there are signs of community spread in Central Zone, but not in Eastern, Northern and Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,956 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.