Provincial Health Officials report two COVID-19 deaths, 83 new Cases

Provincial Health officials there are two deaths related to COVID-19. A man in his 60’s has died in Eastern Zone and a woman in her 60’s has died in Central Zone. That raises the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since the pandemic began to 74.

There are also 83 new cases of COVID-19. The province has also indicated there are have been 164 recoveries from the virus.

There are 59 new cases in Central Zone, 19 in Eastern Zone, three in Western Zone and two in Northern Zone.

An additional patient in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site in the QE11 Health Sciences Centre has tested positive for COVID-19. The other patients at the non-COVID unit have tested engative and are being closely monitored. As a precaution, Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit.

Two of the cases in the Eastern Zone involve a resident and outside agency staff member at Harbourstone Enhanced care, a long-term care facility in Sydney. A third case in the Eastern Zone involves a staff member of My Cape Breton Home for Seniors in North Sydney. Staff and residents in the impacted units of both facilities are being tested and cared for in their rooms. Most residents of both facilities have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 1,262 active cases of COVID-19. There are 101 people in hospital, including 20 in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 57 for non-ICU and 59 for people in ICU.