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Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette Releases Economic Development Policy

Oct 15, 2026 | Local News

Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette has released an economic development policy.
Mombourquette, who is also the Deputy Warden for Richmond County says it’s the third pillar of her leadership campaign, called  “A Shared Vision for Economic Prosperity”.

Amanda Mombourquette, candidate for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Mombourquette says the plan focuses on four main components; communities with economic choices, businesses that grow and compete, prosperity that Nova Scotians feel,  and government investment with measurable results.
Mombourquette says her policy comes from what she’s been hearing from Nova Scotians in recent months, as well as drawing on her more than 25 years in business and community development.
Mombourquette says the policy includes measures to strengthen regional economic development, help local businesses modernize and reach new markets and connect workforce development to economic opportunities.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.