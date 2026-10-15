Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette Releases Economic Development Policy

Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette has released an economic development policy.

Mombourquette, who is also the Deputy Warden for Richmond County says it’s the third pillar of her leadership campaign, called “A Shared Vision for Economic Prosperity”.

Mombourquette says the plan focuses on four main components; communities with economic choices, businesses that grow and compete, prosperity that Nova Scotians feel, and government investment with measurable results.

Mombourquette says her policy comes from what she’s been hearing from Nova Scotians in recent months, as well as drawing on her more than 25 years in business and community development.

Mombourquette says the policy includes measures to strengthen regional economic development, help local businesses modernize and reach new markets and connect workforce development to economic opportunities.