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Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette Releases Policy on Community Resilience

Oct 6, 2026 | Local News

Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette has released her latest policy, this one dealing with community resilience.

Amanda Mombourquette, candidate for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Mombourquette, who is currently the deputy Warden on Richmond County Council says her new policy focuses on three pillars; reliable health care, citizen wellness and safe communities.
Mombourquette says the policy includes important commitments such as addressing emergency room closures, developing a plan for community-based collaborative clinics and a focus on women’s health.  There are also plans to develop measures to ensure safe, secure and affordable housing for every Nova Scotian, a commitment to create a Nova Scotia Food Strategy, and prioritize climate adaptation and emergency preparedness.
There’s also a pledge to extend cell phone and internet service to every part of the province

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.