Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette Releases Policy on Community Resilience

Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette has released her latest policy, this one dealing with community resilience.

Mombourquette, who is currently the deputy Warden on Richmond County Council says her new policy focuses on three pillars; reliable health care, citizen wellness and safe communities.

Mombourquette says the policy includes important commitments such as addressing emergency room closures, developing a plan for community-based collaborative clinics and a focus on women’s health. There are also plans to develop measures to ensure safe, secure and affordable housing for every Nova Scotian, a commitment to create a Nova Scotia Food Strategy, and prioritize climate adaptation and emergency preparedness.

There’s also a pledge to extend cell phone and internet service to every part of the province