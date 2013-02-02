Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Provincial officials say Mulgrave Town Council following rules for In-Camera Sessions

Mulgrave Town Council hosted representatives from the provincial department of municipal affairs to discuss in-camera sessions.

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm. (Town of Mulgrave photo)

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said some residents have raised questions about in-camera sessions held by the town. In full transparency, Chisholm said the town invited municipal affairs representatives to Tuesday night’s regular meeting of council to go over the procedures and reasons for in-camera sessions, with Chisholm adding the town is doing what it is supposed to be doing under the municipal government act.

 

Chisholm noted in-camera sessions are called for when discussions surround personnel, litigation, contract negotiations, union proposals, and a few other instances.

 

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year