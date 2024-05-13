Provincial Park Upgrades expected in Inverness County This Summer

Park improvements are expected this summer at Whycocomagh, West Mabou, Trout Brook, Port Hood, and Mabou , due in part to an increase in the capital budget for provincial parks from last year’s provincial budget.

Whycocomagh will be getting a new dump station for RVs, and paving that began last year will be finished this summer. Work began last summer to improve views of the lake and more will be done this summer. The neighbouring park received gravel, ditching, and a pathway to the lake was restored.

The trail leading to the scenic look off on Salt Mountain will receive new signage with options being considered for the look off area. This year in West Mabou will see permanent access to the beach provided to improve safety and accessibility.

Trout Brook had new washrooms added recently, and improvements to the views of Lake Ainslie are planned for this summer. Mabou Day Park received improvements to the road, new picnic tables and restored views overlooking Skye Glen.

Inverness MLA Alan MacMaster said he is working to have wheelchair accessible washrooms installed at Port Hood Day Park.