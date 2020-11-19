Provincial Parks a popular destination as COVID-19 Restrictions kept Tourists Closer to Home

Provincial parks in Nova Scotia posted another successful year. There were more than 247,000 visitors at camping parks and over one million at day use parks.

The number of campsite night bookings was up slightly this year to 80,583. With COVID-19 restrictions and the Atlantic Bubble, about 96 per cent of campers came from Nova Scotia, the rest from other parts of the region.

Lands and Forestry Minister Derek Mombourquette says as many Nova Scotians stayed closer to home this summer, they have rediscovered provincial parks and the mental and physical health benefits they provide.

There are 20 provincial camping parks and more than 130 day-use and beach parks in Nova Scotia.