Provincial Parks Opening for the Season this Weekend

Nova Scotia’s provincial parks start opening for the season this Victoria Day weekend. Most day-use and camping parks open on Friday, May 15, and the rest will open by June 5.



Provincial parks attract more than a million visitors annually, with the number of campers increasing each year.



The 2026-27 provincial budget includes $9.5 million for improving campsites, updating washrooms and upgrading roads, parking lots and trails.





Park visitors are reminded to be vigilant about wildfire prevention. Campfires and smoking are not allowed in day-use parks or at beaches at any time, and people at provincial camping parks and other campgrounds must follow daily provincial burn restrictions. That means campfires are only permitted after 2 p.m. and before 8 a.m. when the Province’s BurnSafe map is green, or between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. when the map is yellow – the same as campfires in people’s backyards. If the map is red, campfires are not allowed. A $25,000 fine applies to violations of the daily burn restrictions.