Provincial Pre-Budget consultation deadline is Friday

Friday is the deadline for residents to share their input on the next provincial budgets.

Inverness MLA and Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster said the province typically accepts input from residents on the provincial budget, noting it`s always good to ask. Through talking to people, MacMaster said he feels roads, rural connectivity, and health care are always important issue people want to see addressed.

People can submit their suggestions by emailing budget@novascotia.ca, tweeting @NSFinance, mailing a submission to the Department of Finance and Treasury Board or speaking with their MLA.

The deadline for submissions is February 3. After that, MacMaster said the info will be gathered and analyzed.