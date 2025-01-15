Provincial Public Works Department Replies back to Antigonish Council on Highway 104 Twinning near Heatheron

Antigonish County Council heard back from the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works after council sent a letter regarding the proposed highway twinning plans near Heatherton.

Back in September, council heard a presentation from Heatherton area resident Malcolm MacKinnon regarding the proposed changes to the 104 twinning planned between Taylor`s Road to Paq`tnkek and what it will mean for Heatherton, the local community centre, and the area`s residents. This followed a community session involving Public Works at the Heatherton Community Centre in July.

Following MacKinnon’s presentation, current deputy warden and district 7 councillor John Dunbar made a motion to send a letter to the Department of Public Works, who replied in December. Dunbar explained residents were concerned about possible impacts on the Heatherton Community Centre, the potential for a tunnel, and a lack of on-and-off ramps.

Dunbar said people didn’t want the communities of Heatherton and Bayfield and Summerside to be cut off from one another, adding that won’t be the case. Dunbar also said he feels there is still opportunity for further discussion.

The plan for Public Works is to come back with a design in 2026, with a potential construction start of 2027.