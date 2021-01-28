Provincial Task Force to Look at Greater Use of Tech in the Courtroom

As Nova Scotians who use the court system have benefited from technological changes introduced during the pandemic, the Department of Justice and the provincial judiciary are forming a task force to explore more ways to use technology to improve access to justice, increase efficiencies and create better outcomes. The task force will be co-chaired by Michael J. Wood, Chief Justice of Nova Scotia, and Candace L. Thomas, deputy minister of Justice and deputy attorney general. The task force will be supported by an independent digital consultant who will assess the needs of court users and identify opportunities for modernization.