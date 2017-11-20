Provincial Trade Minister hopeful duties imposed on Port Hawkesbury Paper will be reduced

for the company, which the Minister of Trade calls a great corporate citizen. Port Hawkesbury Paper will be receiving a break when it comes to countervailing tariffs laid against them. Tariffs related specifically to electricity have been reducedfor the company, which the Minister of Trade calls a great corporate citizen.

MLA Geoff MacLellan says that the paper company is playing on a level playing field with other competitors in the industry, which was the reason for the lowering of the tax. MacLellan says that he and the paper mill were confident in their ability to reduce these countervailing tariffs:

While MacLellan says he cannot speculate, he says there is potential for further reduction in taxes for Port Hawkesbury Paper. As of now, MacLellan says that the tariff rate is at 20%, but he admits there are logical reasons for reducing that number more.