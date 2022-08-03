Public Consultation for Plan Antigonish County Completed

Public Consultation for Plan Antigonish County wrapped up over the weekend.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the idea behind the project is to create a

municipal planning strategy and land use by-law for the entire county. The Plan Eastern Nova Web site notes Antigonish County has four different plan areas an one plan related to wind turbines but some areas remain unplanned.

Upland Planning are the consultants for the project. The consultants held meetings in the fall and spring to speak with community members regarding planning and zoning in the areas without planning strategies, which include most of District 3 which includes the Ohio-St. Joseph`s-Lochaber areas, most of District 1 and parts of District 2.

Follow up meetings were held about a month ago. Now Upland will create a draft set of planning documents which will go to municipal council who will then decide if it properly reflects the wants and needs of the area. McCarron expects the draft sometime in the mid-to-late fall.