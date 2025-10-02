Public Consultations coming from a Commission Examining Boundaries for a new Provincial Riding for Cheticamp

A commission established to examine boundaries for a new provincial riding for the Cheticamp area will hold consultations this week.

The commission was created by the Nova Scotia Government in April.

The commission held public meetings in July and submitted an interim report to Premier Tim Houston at the end of August. A second round of meetings is now taking place before submitting a final report early next year.

Public meetings will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 pm at the gymnasium of the Gaelic College campus in Mabou and Sunday in Cheticamp at Canton Culturel at 12:30 and the Margaree Firefighters Club in Margareee Forks at 6:30.

A final meeting will be held Monday morning at 11 a.m. at the Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre.