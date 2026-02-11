Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Public Health Mobile Unit – Due to weather conditions, the Public Health Mobile Unit Immunization clinic scheduled at Paqtnkek Health Centre Wednesday, February 11 from 12:30 to 4:00PM has been cancelled.

Feb 11, 2026 | Health & Medical Cancellations, Local Events Cancellations


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year