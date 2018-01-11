Public Input Sought as Antigonish develops New Strategic Plan
An event aimed at at developing an Antigoinsh Strategic plan for 2018 is coming up at the end of the month. A community wide discussion titled ‘Engage Antigonish’ is meant to help shape how the town will set priorities and make decisions over the next number of years.
Mayor Laurie Boucher says transparency is very important for town council, and they want the community to be involved in deciding the future for the area. Boucher says this is a very important event for area residents to attend:
The event happens on January 31 at St. Ninian Place. People in attendance can expect a conversational evening where thoughts and ideas can be shared with council and members of Engage NS.
CEO with Engage Nova Scotia, Danny Graham says these type of events give people a great opportunity to shape the future of the area at a grass roots level:
People interested in attending Engage Antigonish should register for the January 31st event at St. Ninian Place. Graham adds that the essence of democracy is to reflect the will of the people, which he says this event will accomplish.