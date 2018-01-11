Public Input Sought as Antigonish develops New Strategic Plan

Antigonish’ is meant to help shape how the town will set priorities and make decisions over the next number of years. An event aimed at at developing an Antigoinsh Strategic plan for 2018 is coming up at the end of the month. A community wide discussion titled ‘EngageAntigonish’ is meant to help shape how the town will set priorities and make decisions over the next number of years.

Mayor Laurie Boucher says transparency is very important for town council, and they want the community to be involved in deciding the future for the area. Boucher says this is a very important event for area residents to attend:

The event happens on January 31 at St. Ninian Place. People in attendance can expect a conversational evening where thoughts and ideas can be shared with council and members of Engage NS.