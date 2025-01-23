Public Input Sought on a proposed Active Transportation Trail in Whycocomagh

The Municipality of the County of Inverness recently announced its Whycocomagh Active Transportation and Detailed Design Plan to improve mobility for people in the area.

Inverness Deputy CAO Melanie Beaton said the municipality is working with a dedicated community volunteer group, adding they partnered with Englobe and UPLAND to develop the plan for the community. She said it comes from a need to make the community safer, more accessible, and vibrant for everyone.

The project covers the area from Whycocomagh Provincial Park at 9780 Highway 105 to where Highway 105 meets the Skye River, including the entire Main Street corridor and the intersections of nearby streets.

Beaton said they are kicking off the process by creating a foundation of community engagement that will form the conceptual plan, with three options eventually presented to the community and stakeholders. The preferred option of the three will then move into detailed design, which will include tender specifications. Once funding is secured to move forward with a capitol project, they will concentrate on implementation.

Beaton said there will also be opportunities to participate in community discussions, which the municipality will share on their social media pages once the session are scheduled.