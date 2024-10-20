Public Input Wanted as Pictou County Makes Plans to Deal with Climate Change

A committee of the Municipality of Pictou County is seeking public input to deal with the effects of climate change. The Climate Change Advisory Committee is developing an Action Plan to help mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change in Pictou County. This month, impact information is being posted on the County’s social media platforms and in November, there will be town hall meetings to engage citizens who are interested in providing input to the planning process.

Meeting schedule – all times 7 pm:

Nov. 5: Caribou Fire Hall, 512 Three Brooks Road, RR#3 Caribou

Nov. 7: Durham Community Hall, 1679 Greenhill Road Highway 802, Pictou

Nov. 12: Merigomish School House Community Centre, 1682 Shore Rd, Merigomish

Nov. 14: Hillside Community Hall, 27 Chance Harbour Road, Trenton

Nov. 19: Little Harbour Community Centre, 4892 Little Harbour Road, Little Harbour

Nov. 21: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 108, 2506 River John Station Road, River John

Nov. 26: Abercrombie Community Centre, 1589 Abercrombie Granton Road, New Glasgow

Nov. 28: Eureka Fire Hall, 5222 Stellarton Trafalgar Road, Eureka