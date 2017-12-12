Public Libraries look for some help from Province in Next Budget as Government Review Continues
Posted at 9:39 am on December 12, 2017 | Filed Under: News
A senior administrator with the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Board is hopeful the province will give libraries some assistance in the next provincial budget while a review is underway. Chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse says funding levels for libraries in the province have remained unchanged for more than eight years.
However, Stackhouse says libraries did receive a grant from the province last year , amounting to 50-thousand dollars for each library board. Stackhouse says he’d like that to continue another year while the review is ongoing.
Stackhouse says the province is also conducting a survey of Nova Scotians to get an understanding of the social impact of public libaries. Stackhouse says what the libraries need is a long-term sustainable funding solution.