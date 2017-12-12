Public Libraries look for some help from Province in Next Budget as Government Review Continues

review is underway. Chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse says funding levels for libraries in the province have remained unchanged for more than eight years. A senior administrator with the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Board is hopeful the province will give libraries some assistance in the next provincial budget while areview is underway. Chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse says funding levels for libraries in the province have remained unchanged for more than eight years.

However, Stackhouse says libraries did receive a grant from the province last year , amounting to 50-thousand dollars for each library board. Stackhouse says he’d like that to continue another year while the review is ongoing.

Stackhouse says the province is also conducting a survey of Nova Scotians to get an understanding of the social impact of public libaries. Stackhouse says what the libraries need is a long-term sustainable funding solution.