Public Meeting on the Future of the Active Transportation Trail in Antigonish set for March 26th

A public meeting on the future of the active transportation trail in the Town of Antigonish is set for March 26, at 6 p.m. at the Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said council discovered most of the community is not aware of specifics regarding the AT trail, such as the route. The purpose of the meeting, he said, is to provide an opportunity for members of the public to come and hear some information.

While campaigning, Cameron said councillors heard some negativity about the bike lane on West Street, with some people wanting bike lanes and AT trails to join neighbourhoods and schools.

There is also an online survey available on the town’s Web site.