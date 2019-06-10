Public Meetings Held by Highway Workers Union on Highway 104 Twinning

The union says the twinned section is set to be a P3 highway project instead of a traditional public highway.

Govind Rao the Atlantic region researcher with the Canadian Union of Public Employees said the turn-out was solid. He said the government has been silent on how the section will be twinned, noting a lot of people did not know it will be a P-3 model.

Rao said the P-3 designation means the section will be owned, operated, and maintained by a private corporation.

Rao said if residents have questions about the potential service on the proposed twinned section, residents, they can ask elected officials for answers. Rao said he feels the twinning could have started last year, and using the traditional public model would mean it could have been safer and built faster.