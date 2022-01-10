Public School Students Start Winter Term At-Home

With COVID-19 cases surging, Nova Scotia public school students will start the winter term from home.

At-home learning begins today for one week. In-person learning at schools is scheduled to commence next Monday, January 17th.

The delay in moving to in-person learning at schools, will allow the province to install HEPA filtration systems for schools and ensure there’s a good supply of 3-ply masks for children and staff.

During at-home learning, students who are in emergency need of food can call 211 for assistance from Feed Nova Scotia.

One local school will not proceed with classes today. Richmond Academy has cancelled all classes because of a power outage.