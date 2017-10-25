Public Session on Social Enterprises planned for Antigonish

It’s a meeting aimed at raising awareness about social enterprises. On Thursday night, there will be a public session in the Community Room of the People’s Place Library in Antigonish from 6 to 8. A social enterprise is a business operated to address social, cultural, environmental or economic challenges. Most profits and surpluses are reinvested to support community needs.

The session is organized by the consulting firm Common Good Solutions, the Social Enterprise Network of Nova Scotia and the St. FX Innovation and Enterprise Centre. Maria Wamboldt of Common Good Solutions says social enterprises are gaining more attention in the province.