Public Sessions Planned in February for Skatepark in Antigonish

All the partners involved in a local skate park project are offering public sessions next month.

The Town and County of Antigonish, StFX University, the Antigonish Skatepark Association, and New Line Skateparks plan to launch the design process with public engagement at two public consultation sessions. The first session is set for February 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Junior School. The date and time of the second session will be announced soon.

New Line received the contract to design the local park.

A release from the town stated New Line Skateparks’ collaborative design approach is inclusive and will enhance the 13,753 square foot site on West Street. The release also states the community consultation sessions will allow potential park users to inspire a design that reflects the spirit of Antigonish and offers a sense of ownership.