Public Washrooms at Columbus Field closed because of Vandalism

The Town of Antigonish notified residents last week of the closure of the public washrooms at Columbus Field until further notice due to an incident of vandalism. A release from the town at the time stated staff are assessing the damage and working towards the necessary repairs.

On Friday afternoon, Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said staff are purchasing and installing cameras to prevent such vandalism from continuing, noting this wasn’t the first instance of damage at the washroom.

Cameron said if people are caught vandalizing the property, they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.