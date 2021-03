New Glasgow’s Public Works Department will soon have a permanent home. At Last night’s regular monthly meeting, council decided to purchase the former K-Mart Building, next to the Cineplex Theatre in the Aberdeen Business Centre. The town had been leasing the land for several years. Mayor Nancy Dicks says the location has many advantages, but it will require a bit of work.

The price tag for the building and surrounding land is $575,600.