Pucks for Purpose a Huge Success by raising $200,000

Pucks for Purpose raised a whopping $200,000.

Pucks for Purpose raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Camp Good Times program and Motionball for Special Olympics. In the first year, the event raised over $55,000 and last year, it was $130,000.

Kaleb Boates, president of Pucks for Purpose, said the goal this year was to raise $175,000. Aside from the two hockey games between business and arts/sciences teams, they also put on a Putts for Purpose golf event as well as the Plunge for Purpose, a polar plunge at Pomquet Beach in December.

Boates explained after the first year, which featured a single hockey game, they wanted to expand so they added the other events and another hockey game. Aside from looking to hit $175,000 this year, Boates said organizers also wanted to solidify the legacy of Pucks for Purpose and show the initiative will continue to grow year over year.

As for keeping that momentum going, Boates said they will look to implement new events and see what else they can do to grow. He thanked everyone who helped support the event, calling it a team effort.