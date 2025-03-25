Pucks for Purpose a Success

The second edition of Pucks for Purpose was a huge success.

Luke White, co-founder of Pucks for Purpose at STFX, said this year`s event raised around $130,000 for Canadian Cancer Society’s Camp Good Times program and Motionball for Special Olympics. This more than doubled last year`s mark of $55,000.

Pucks for Purpose kicked off the school year with the Putts for Purpose golf tournament and Plunge for Purpose, which raised over $10,000 already. Along with the two hockey games last week, there was a visit from the Stanley Cup for the women’s game, and contests where people can win an X-ring, a jet ski, a Subaru, and raffles for things like plane tickets.

Luke White, co-founder of Pucks for Purpose at STFX, said the men`s game was sold out and while the women`s game didn`t sell out, the atmosphere was amazing.

White thanked all of the volunteers and sponsors who helped make the event as big as it was. While he is graduating this year, White said younger students will take over and bring it to new heights.