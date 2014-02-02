Pucks for Purpose, organized by St. FX University Students, Raises $55,000

STFX University students helped raise $55,000 for a pair of good causes this week.

The money raised by the first ever Pucks for Purpose charity hockey game, which featured business students taking on arts and science students, is going to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Camp Good Times program, and Motionball for Special Olympics.

Luke White, co-chair and founder of the event, said things went well and exceeded expectations. White said the inspiration came from the Cure Cancer Classic hockey game at Queens University. He proposed the idea for the event back in October, and momentum started building from there after starting from scratch.

White said they weren`t sure what the turnout was going to be but seeing over 1,000 people in the stands was exciting. Between the 25 members of the organizing committee and others who also chipped in their time, White said a lot of hours went into making Wednesday night happen and he thanked everyone involved.