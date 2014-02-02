Pucks of Purpose Charity Hockey Game Set for Wednesday at the Charles V. Keating Centre

The first ever Pucks for Purpose charity hockey game, with STFX business students squaring off with Arts and Science students, is set for Wednesday evening.

Luke White, co-chair and founder of the organization, said the inspiration came from the Cure Cancer Classic hockey game at Queens University. He said after seeing how much fun the event was and how much money was raised, He wanted to see if something could be done here.

The money raised is going to two different organizations. One recipient is the Canadian Cancer Society’s Camp Good Times program, and the other is Motionball for Special Olympics. White said they are hoping to raise $50,000.

Things get underway at 6:30 with the puck drop ceremony at the Charles V Keating Centre. There will be a professor sledge event at 7:15, followed by shoot to win at 8:15, and an afterparty begins at the Golden X Inn at 9 p.m.. There is also going to be a raffle, with a grand prize of a pair of round-trip WestJet tickets.