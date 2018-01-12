Pump Prices Unchanged in Weekly Setting

The Utility and Review Board has decided to stand pat with petroleum prices this week. The Board set its weekly prices overnight, with no changes in either the cost of either gasoline or diesel.

That means the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded remains at $1.14.9 in the eastern mainland and $1.15.7 on Cape Breton.

The minimum price for diesel will hold at $1.22.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.23.5 on Cape Breton