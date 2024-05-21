QMJHL’s Cape Breton Eagles to Play a pre-season game September 6th in Port Hawkesbury

The Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League will play a pre-season game at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on September 6th. It’s the first time the Eagles have hosted an exhibition game at the Civic Centre since 2011. They will face the Saint John Sea Dogs at 7 p.m.

It will be just the second game to be played in Port Hawkesbury in the team’s nearly three-decade long history.

Eagles General Manager Joey Haddad says it was really important for team to expand its reach onto the other side of Cape Breton Island this offseason. He says next season’s team should be one of the most exciting in it’s history and what better way to help kick it off than in Port Hawkesbury. Haddad says it’s Cape Breton’s team and they want everyone across the Island to be part of it.

Tickets for the game go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. by visiting the Port Hawesbury Civic Centre website or by calling the box office at 902-625-2591.