Quebec Man Hospitalized in Two Vehicle Crash at Port Hastings Rotary

Inverness County District RCMP is investigating a crash that occurred at the Port Hastings Rotary.

The crash was reported at around 8:50 Saturday morning,  Police, fire and EHS personnel were called to the scene.  RCMP say investigators concluded an SUV entered the rotary the wrong way where it collided with a transport truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old man from Quebec, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.  He was transported to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight.  The driver of the transport truck wasn’t hurt.