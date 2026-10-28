Questions Raised about EverWinds Fuels’ plans for a Data Centre At Richmond Municipal Council

Richmond Municipal Council was questioned about plans by EverWind Fuels for a data centre in Point Tupper.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Warden Lois Landry said she and CAO Troy MacCulloch appeared before the provincial Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development earlier that day to discuss the project.

The warden said there were many questions asked at the meeting in Halifax, particularly about power consumption.

In response to concerns that the municipality seems to be backing the project, Landry said she supports “responsible development,” noting the municipality has not seen all the details of the project to determine if it meets those standards. If those details show that the project is sustainable, the resources and residents are protected, and the benefits to the municipality are significant, she is open to supporting it.

Although there remains much work to do, Landry said she is encouraged by the company’s commitment to put things in writing.

As part of the meeting package, Landry said she was asked to speak at the Oct. 16 announcement by EverWind in Point Tupper, noting it is customary for municipal officials to participate in announcements of this kind.

In her speech, the warden touched on the potential economic impacts from the project, particularly the company’s proposed commitment to direct tens of millions of dollars in dedicated community benefits to the municipality.

During the announcement, Landry said the municipality received encouraging information from EverWind about proposed technology to minimize water consumption, arrangements intended to protect electricity ratepayers, and commitments concerning infrastructure costs and renewable energy generation.



Since the announcement, the warden said she has received feedback from residents and encouraged residents to respectfully reach out to the municipality with their concerns.

Landry said she has heard from more people who support the project than those in opposition, but she said many of those in support still have questions.

While noting some input has been productive, the warden said other feedback against the project has been “offensive” with half of them from people outside the municipality.

In response to questions whether council will vote to stop the development, Landry said she will not support a pause but wants to get more information to the public.

During an extended question period near the conclusion of the meeting, one caller asked if the power requirements of the project can be met, and whether there will be enough housing for workers.

The warden said that at the standing committee meeting, it was explained by the Department of Energy that Nova Scotia Power can meet the power needs of the data centre and because some of the work will be temporary, she is confident housing needs can also be met.

Another person wanted to know if the project will be changed because it involves two buildings, but the warden said each structure on the campus represents a different phase of the overall project.

Another resident asked if council would still support the data centre at the cost of higher power rates, grid reliability issues, air, water and noise, as well as “career destroying technology.” Without the appropriate impact assessments, he asked how the public can know the project costs.



Landry said EverWind is open to any regulatory processes and the province did list what conditions need to be in place before the project can proceed.

In response to a question from another resident, Landry noted that some issues are not under municipal jurisdiction but municipalities across Canada are identifying issues for municipalities to deal with in relation to data centres.

In response to questions about noise and air quality concerns from data centre projects that have been deemed health hazards, Landry said provincial air quality standards have been established in the Environment Act. As for noise, she said that is also regulated by provincial legislation. Landry said EverWind is willing to sign agreements about the amount of noise coming from the development.

Also at last night’s meeting, council accepted the recommendation of its committee-of-the-whole and directed staff to publish the dates and times of EverWind’s engagement sessions on the municipality’s website and social media channels. The first session is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Hall, and the second is set for Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Riverdale Community Centre in Lower River, with both taking place from 5-8 pm.