Questions Raised about Main Street Railway Crossing at Westville Town Council

Newly elected Westville councilor Sarah MacKinnon raised an issue at last night’s meeting of town council that has come up time and time again. She relayed a question from a citizen concerning the railroad crossing on Main Street and when it will be repaired.

The rest of council, as well as CAO Scott Weeres, noted that under federal law, the responsibility for repairs is solely the railroad company’s, and that the Cape Breton & Central Nova Scotia Railway, owned by Genesee & Wyoming, has been frustratingly slow to make repairs. MacKinnon wondered whether the town could withhold quarterly payments made by the town to the railroad for the right of way on the crossing.

Mayor Lennie White did suggest that before the next cheque is sent out, the company could be asked for a timeline on repairs, but there is no guarantee they would do so.