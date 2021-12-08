Questions raised about Work Interruption In Port Hawkesbury at Old Sydney Road-Granville Street Intersection

One town councillor in Port Hawkesbury had questions about the interruption to work at the intersection of the Old Sydney Road and Granville Street.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall wanted to know why work stopped, and if there is a date of completion for the project.

CAO Terry Doyle responded that public works employees have been waiting for dry weather to make asphalt repairs.

The CAO said the sidewalk expansion on Sydney Road was completed, but the sidewalk on Granville Street was not because recent heavy rain saturated the ground under the sidewalk, despite extra aggregate.

In response to a follow-up question from MacDougall about why this was all the contractor was able to complete, Doyle said that Dexter Construction did not recommend doing more work this year given current conditions.

Noting the project was a motion from council, MacDougall asked whether the town could approach another company to finish.

Continuing the project would entail tearing up the rest of the sidewalk, and installing it through the winter, in unsuitable conditions, according to Doyle.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the work will continue when conditions improve and Dexter can guarantee the work.