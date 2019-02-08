Questions raised at Inverness Council about Orangedale Seniors Complex

Inverness County Council will be writing a letter to the Cape Breton Housing Authority regarding a subsidence issue at the Orangedale Seniors Complex.

CAO Keith MacDonald said he’s learned subsidence is taking place at the property, and some of the residents have relocated because of the issue.

Council would like to find out exactly what’s happening, and they have requested the engineer study that’s been completed on the matter. Councillor John Downing said his understanding is that the engineer’s report isn’t very positive