R. J. MacIsaac Limited of Antigonish receives recognition for Achieving Internationally Recognized Environmental Standards for Recycling Ships

Lloyd’s Register announced it has certified a Sheet Harbour recycling facility operated by R.J. MacIsaac Limited of Antigonish for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships to Hong Kong Convention standards. It is the first Canadian facility to be issued a statement of compliance to the convention, which is scheduled to enter into force in June 2025.

RJMI was required to demonstrate that its environmental protection, workforce safety and emergency preparedness systems surpass the stringent conditions of the Convention. LR also certified the company is operating according to its own environmental, social and corporate governance policies.

Adopted in 2009, the Hong Kong Convention is overseen by the International Maritime Organization and aims to ensure that ship recycling does not pose unnecessary risk to humans or the environment.

RJMI has deconstructed a variety of vessels including the Deep Panuke Offshore Gas Production Platform, and Canadian government vessels ranging from warships to ferries at its Sheet Harbour facilities in Nova Scotia. It is currently disassembling and recycling the former CCGS Hudson.