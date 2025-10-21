Race on the River Pictou County Dragon Boat Festival in July Raised approximately $102,000

This summer’s edition of the Race on the River Pictou County Dragon Boat Festival raised around $102,000. The money is going to three groups, Woman Alike Breast Cancer Survivors Society, Pictou County Prostate Cancer Support Association, and Special Olympics Northern Region.

Meghan Brophy, president of the New Glasgow Dragon Boat Society, said this is the 22nd year for the festival, and they saw and uptick in both participation, with over 35 teams, and funds raised over the July event.

Brophy called it a testament to the dedication, spirit and generosity of the community. She said they are fortunate the event is a staple in Pictou County.