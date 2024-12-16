Radio Play “Christmas in Antigonowhere” to be held this Week at the Eleanor Mutimer Theatre at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School

Actors from several performing arts groups in Antigonish Town and County have come together to produce a radio play. It’s called “Christmas in Antigonowhere”,

The show is a collaboration of Laura Teasdale, Justin Gregg and Ranke de Vries of Antigonish Improv and Teasdale Arts Group Society.

Teasdale Arts Group Society is a new charity, named in honour of Charles Teasdale, who donates the use of the Old Teasdale Mill in North Grant as a venue for the organization.

Gregg says cast members for this production come from a number of acting groups in the area, including Theatre Antigonish, the Ships of 1801, Music of the Night and Villains Theatre.

Gregg says “Christmas in Antigonowhere” was first produced by Theatre Antigonish in 2019

Shows are Thursday and Friday, December 19th and 20th at the Eleanor Mutimer Theatre at Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School. Show time is 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Antigonish 5¢ to $1.To purchase tickers online, follow this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/christmas-in-antigonowhere

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Dr. John Hugh Gillis Drama students to send them to Dramafest and Teasdale Arts Group Society.