Rain and Mild Temperatures Expected this Weekend

Environment Canada says significant snow melt and potential flooding is expected this weekend from a disturbance that will bring mild temperatures and rain.

The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement saying 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected from this system from late Saturday afternoon to mid-day on Sunday. Environment Canada says given the recent snowfall this week, rapid snow melt is anticipated and could cause localized flooding.

Strong winds are also predicted with this system, up to 80 kilometres an hour along parts of the coast