Rain and Snow Event expected for Tuesday night and Wednesday in the Local Area

We could be in for a messy mid-week.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for areas of the province that include the eastern mainland and Cape Breton, saying the disturbance is to bring snow, rain and strong winds. Snowfall amounts could be in the 15 to 35 centimetre range for inland and elevated areas of the province, and 30 to 50 millimetres of rain along the Atlantic coast. The storm is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, ending Wednesday afternoon.

The national weather forecaster says confidence is increasing on where the greatest amounts of snow will occur. However, slight deviations in the track of this system could change snowfall amounts significantly. For most coastal areas, precipitation should fall mostly as rain as temperatures will be a few degrees above zero.

Strong winds may cause trees to break and damage utility lines. Environment Canada also advises to consider adjusting travel plans to avoid the most adverse weather conditions.