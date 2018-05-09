Raising the Villages Appear before Inverness County Council

Christine Villneff, one of the organizing team responsible for the Raising the Villages initiative, visited Inverness County Council last Monday to publicly present a declaration intended to make the world a better place for today’s youth.

The declaration commits the people of Unama’ki/Cape Breton to four principals: to provide welcoming communities and spaces; to foster reconciliation in action as treaty people; to coordinate, connect and communicate what is needed; and to make informed community decisions to strengthen the collective health of all.

The declaration is a partnership between the counties of Inverness and Victoria, the town of Port Hawkesbury, Wagmatcook First Nation, and We’koqma’q First Nation.