Rally for Kraft Hockeyville Planned for Thorburn Monday

With the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in the running for Hockeyville 2025, local organizers are holding a rally on Monday evening at the Thorburn rink.

Randy Palmer, director of the District 13 recreation and planning commission, the group that owns and operates the Ivor MacDonald arena, explained they are in the first stage of the Hockeyville Campaign. This stages sees communities receive points based on photos and stories about their local arenas posted on the Hockeyville Website, with a select group moving on to the next stage. Palmer said the said people have until March 2 to submit to the site, adding the local organizers are planning another rally for March 1.

At Monday’s rally, there will be computers and people on hand to help visitors register and upload stories and photos. There will also be a photo booth, posters, and refreshments.

The winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2025 will receive $250,000 for arena upgrades and host an NHL pre-season game.