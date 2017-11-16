Rally planned for Friday on budget cuts to long-term care

The Canadian Union of Public Employees will be holding a rally in Inverness Friday to protest provincial budget cuts to long-term care in Nova Scotia.

The rally will begin at 11 a.m. at the Legion on Central Avenue, with protestors marching to the Inverary Manor. The union’s Long-Term Care Committee Chair, Louise Riley, says there have been cuts to long-term care by the province the past couple of years. She says it’s had an impact recently at the Inverary Manor.

This is the third rally CUPE has held to protest cuts to long-term care. Earlier demonstrations were held in Port Hawkesbury and Middleton