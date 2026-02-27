Rally Planned in Antigonish March 4th to protest Provincial Government Cuts for Arts and Culture

Following the recent announcement of the Nova Scotia Provincial Budget, a number of organizations spoke out concerning the cuts to various departments and community groups.

The Nova Scotia Arts Coalition, who issued a release asking the province to reinstate what it sees as essential funding to arts, culture, tourism, and heritage sector programs, is inviting residents to contact their MLAs and to attend a rally set for Wednesday, March 4, at noon at province house.

Jenn Priddle, a local artist and arts educator, said the arts sector was asked to model a proposed 10 per cent cut in the proposed budget, adding when the budget was revealed, it was cut by 20-30 per cent with no prior consultation. She said arts organizations anticipated some shift in their budgeting and support but not to this degree.

Priddle said the overall provincial expenditure plan is $18.9 billion, adding the savings to the province through the cuts to these grants and organizations is proportionally small.

On top of the rally at province house on March 4, a satellite rally is set for outside Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson’s local office from 4-5:30 p.m.